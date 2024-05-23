500+ reports of scammers stealing SNAP benefits in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There have been 511 reports of scammers trying to access SNAP benefits in Newport News in the month of May.

Twanda Fox with the Department of Human Services told News 3 that people will go to swipe their EBT card and the funds aren't there.

A suspicious text is currently circulating that asks someone to click the link because their card has been frozen. Once you click it, it prompts you to enter important card information. After that, the benefits are in the hands of the scammers.

"It's unfortunate that people who are already in need of having to seek out the SNAP program to help feed their families, and then going through and you're expecting to get benefits on a certain day so that you can feed your family, and it's not there," said Fox.

She said if this happens to you, visit your local Department of Human Services to file a claim. She said they take seven to 10 days to process and if approved, you'll receive the benefits you missed out on.