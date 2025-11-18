Hit-and-run leaves 8-year-old boy seriously injured: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries following a hit-and-run Monday afternoon, according to Newport News police.

Around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the area near 28th Street and Orcutt Avenue. Newport News police say the boy had gotten off the school bus prior to the incident. Based on initial gatherings, the 8-year-old was crossing Orcutt Avenue when he was hit by an SUV traveling west on 28th Street.

The 8-year-old was then hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Newport News police. NNPD's release also mentioned that he is in "serious but stable condition."

The driver of the SUV was not present at the scene when officers arrived, according to Newport News police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Line by calling 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.