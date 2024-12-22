Allen Iverson gives toys away at Boys & Girls Club in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A notable Hampton Roads native hosted a toy giveaway at the local Boys & Girls Club on Sunday.

Former professional basketball player Allen Iverson spread holiday cheer by giving toys to the members of the Newport News Boys & Girls Club.

This is not the first time Iverson gave back to Hampton Roads youth.

Earlier this year, Iverson hosted a school supplies giveaway and basketball tournamentin Newport News.