Allen Iverson gives away back to school supplies in NN community day

Newport News native and retired NBA player Allen Iverson alongside Newport News Councilman John Eley gave back to the youth of Newport News, as students head back to school.

Iverson and Eley gave out school supplies to several students and families at Anderson Park in Newport News.

The community also came together for Iverson's Community Day.

Iverson and Eley held a basketball tournament and celebrity kickball tournament.

News 3’s Leondra Head played in the celebrity kickball tournament.

"It was something that me and Allen Iverson wanted to do to continue to give back to the community and we’re excited to be here," John Eley, a Newport News Councilman said.

Eley says nearly a thousand book-bags where given out that included school supplies inside.

The community day is apart of Iverson's Hall of Fame weekend on the Peninsula.

Iverson and Eley collaborated together to put on the community day.