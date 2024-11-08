Watch Now
I-64 eastbound lanes reopened on HRBT, after cooking oil spill caused traffic stoppage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: All eastbound and westbound lanes are open. However, we still have heavy congestion, with traffic backed up about 5 miles in both directions.

A cooking oil spill is blamed for the traffic stoppage on the HRBT Friday morning. I-64 eastbound lanes have been closed since just after 4:30 Friday morning. There have been intermittent stoppages on I-64 westbound to let drivers stuck on the eastbound lanes out.

In addition, all I-664 southbound lanes on the MMMBT in Newport News are closed due to a crash.

Take the James River Bridge to avoid traffic.

We will update this article as new information comes in.

