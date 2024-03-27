Do you feel safe on the roads in Newport News? City officials want your input

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — How safe do you feel behind the wheel of a car, walking, or cycling in the city of Newport News?
City officials are working on creating a Safety Action Plan, and they're asking residents for input on problem areas.
Michael Gardner owns Village Bicycles. He told News 3 he doesn't feel safe riding on the main roads, like Jefferson Avenue.
“When I do ride I usually ride in a group, because I just feel safer there’s witnesses and you know more than one person creates a bigger object to avoid,” said Gardner.
There is an interactive map where you can leave comments on areas of concern, as well as a survey. Click here to access both.