Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Do you feel safe on the roads in Newport News? City officials want your input

School bus on Jefferson Avenue
Posted at 6:42 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 18:42:56-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — How safe do you feel behind the wheel of a car, walking, or cycling in the city of Newport News?

City officials are working on creating a Safety Action Plan, and they're asking residents for input on problem areas.

TSR3.png

Norfolk

Norfolk wants to eliminate all traffic fatalities. Here's how.

Blaine Stewart
5:52 AM, Feb 19, 2024

Michael Gardner owns Village Bicycles. He told News 3 he doesn't feel safe riding on the main roads, like Jefferson Avenue.

“When I do ride I usually ride in a group, because I just feel safer there’s witnesses and you know more than one person creates a bigger object to avoid,” said Gardner.

There is an interactive map where you can leave comments on areas of concern, as well as a survey. Click here to access both.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book