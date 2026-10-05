HII's Newport News Shipbuilding dealing with shipyard-wide power outage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division is dealing with a shipyard-wide power outage that is also affecting much of downtown Newport News.

First and second shift shipbuilders are being told not to report to work. Essential second shift employees who need to report are being notified by their supervisors.

Employees who can work remotely are encouraged to do so until power is restored, and third shift shipbuilders will report as scheduled. Employees can check the employee phone line or the shipyard president's Facebook page for updates.

"In the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, a Dominion Energy substation issue in downtown Newport News caused a yard-wide power outage at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division. As a result, first and second shift shipbuilders should not report to work, however, essential second shift shipbuilders who need to report are being notified by their supervisors. Third shift shipbuilders will report as scheduled tonight," Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding said.

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