Joy and excitement in Newport News following the election of Pope Leo XIV

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After Pope Leo XIV was announced as the new leader of the Catholic Church parishioners across Hampton Roads expressed their excitement.

"We were lining up, and the walkie-talkie said white smoke, and everyone just got excited," Gavrielle Xu, a second grader at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School, said.

Xu said that the atmosphere at school on Thursday was lively—not just because of classes but also because of the selection of a new pope.

The students at Our Lady of Mount Carmel watched history unfold together.

"We had 'popecorn,' which is popcorn," Xu added.

John Hood

The excitement is not limited to the students; church officials report widespread celebrations among parishioners.

"Whenever we have that kind of time in between popes, like when Pope Francis died until now, there’s an emptiness in the Church. We don’t have a shepherd here on Earth to lead and guide us," Father Dan Beeman of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, said. " For Catholics to know that we have one who has been named is incredible. That white smoke is a joy for Catholics all around the world."

Beeman said many have already taken pride in the new pope being the first from the United States.

John Hood

However, it remains uncertain how his American background will influence his leadership and the Church's stance on global issues.

"He spent a lot of time overseas, visiting many different countries," Dave Mazary, a parishioner, said. "I understand he has taken over 50 trips. That's important for understanding the people around the world because as Catholics, it’s part of our mission to support other Catholics globally."

As the Catholic Church enters this new chapter, those celebrating with their 'popecorn' Thursday said there’s only one thing to do.

"We should pray for the pope, to be a good leader," Xu said.