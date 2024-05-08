Kittens rescued from 110-degree crawl space in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Animal Welfare Divisions said they rescued six kittens from a dangerous 110-degree crawl space.

The Animal Welfare Divisions thanked the Newport News Fire Department and Police Department for their assistance in the rescue operation, in a post Tuesday morning.

According to the post, rescuers were dispatched to a residential location at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, for reports of two kittens trapped in a wall.

Rescuers said they initially attempted to lure the cats out of the wall using cat food on an old towel. They were able to extract the two cats using this method, however, they then discovered a third cat in a more precarious position.

Virginia Beach VB couple rescues two starving pit bulls, owner charged with inadequate care Conor Hollingsworth

Rescuers then called the Fire Department who were able to use thermal imaging to detect three more cats inside the walls and find a secondary access point.

The remaining cats were lured out using a laser pointer.

Officers were then able to provide essential care to the cats, acclimatizing them to prevent shock.

The cats were then transported to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, rescuers said.

The cats have been dubbed “Fire”, “Quiet Night”, “Whiskey”, “Tango”, “Foxtrot” and “Sergeant P” by their rescuers.