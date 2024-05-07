Virginia Beach couple rescues two starving pit bulls, owner charged with inadequate care

Trigger Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and photographic evidence of animal abuse that some viewers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—Last week, a Virginia Beach couple found two pit bulls, malnourished and emaciated, at the Reflections Apartment Complex in Virginia Beach.

“He was brittle, skin and bones, clinging onto life, and barely standing up," said Cole Alcaraz, one of the rescuers.

On Friday, Alcaraz was spending some time with his two Cane Corso's at his complex's dog park, when a 1-year-old pit bull ran up to the gate. Alcaraz immediately knew the dog needed food and water.

“The little puppy ate three full bowls and four bowls of water in total with us before starting to walk with me on a lead to show me where the other dog was," he said.

According to police, the first dog's name was Shikamaru. He'd allegedly escaped through the screen door of an apartment in the Reflections Community. But Shikamaru didn't just run away, he ran for help.

“He took me around a bush, and I saw the dads head poking out of the screen," Alcaraz said.

Alacaraz says that the dog was Shikamaru's dad, a 3-year-old named Post. Post was suffering from the same afflictions as his son.

“As if he had pushed the son out to survive," he said. "Accepting his fate like 'I’m gonna die here.'"

That was not Post's fate. When Cole saw Post, he didn't hesitate, punching his hand through the window screen, grabbing him, then calling animal control.

“Immediately once I pulled up I thought, oh my god I cannot believe this happened in our backyard, we need to feed this baby," said Ashley Jarrell, Alcaraz's girlfriend.

According to police, the owner of the dogs, 23-year-old Emanual Quarry, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of inadequate care. Post and Shikamaru are currently being cared for at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center. If no one wants to adopt them, do not worry, because Cole and Ashley will gladly take them in.

“I just want them to be safe and to go to the most loving home possible," said Jarrell . "If we can’t take them, somebody else can take them and make sure."

"But we are more than willing," continued Alcaraz.

News 3 did reach out to the adoption center on Monday to get an update on the dogs, but they were unavailable for comment.