Norfolk Fire and Rescue save baby ducks from storm sewer

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire and Rescue said Engine 4 and Rescue 2 crews were called to perform a confined space rescue Monday.
Crews said in a Facebook post published at 3:12 p.m., that they successfully rescued two infants from a storm sewer.
The infants in question were 2 baby ducks.
Crews said the ducks were quacking happily and were turned over to Norfolk Animal Control for further care and evaluation.