Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Norfolk Fire and Rescue save baby ducks from storm sewer

duck rescue norfolk fire rescue.jpg
441246874_759856026268916_6381722524053924567_n.jpg
Posted at 5:39 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 17:39:11-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire and Rescue said Engine 4 and Rescue 2 crews were called to perform a confined space rescue Monday.

Crews said in a Facebook post published at 3:12 p.m., that they successfully rescued two infants from a storm sewer.

Poster image - 2024-05-06T053254.934.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach yurt makes for unique family vacation

Beverly Kidd
5:56 AM, May 06, 2024

The infants in question were 2 baby ducks.

Crews said the ducks were quacking happily and were turned over to Norfolk Animal Control for further care and evaluation.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway