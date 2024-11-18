Man dies, woman seriously injured following tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in NN

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-64 in Newport News Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police identified the man as Denzel Owuraku Quaicoo, 22, of Woodbridge, Virginia, who was killed on impact. Quaicoo was the driver of the 2013 Hyundai Elantra, which troopers say ran off the road and crashing into a 2023 International tractor trailer. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near Lee Hall, according to Virginia State Police.

At the time that the crash occurred, the truck was stopped on the shoulder of the highway. A female passenger was trapped inside the vehicle and suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to VSP.

Watch previous coverage: 1 dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-64 west in Newport News

Virginia State Police shutdown all lanes going west while they cleared the highway and investigated the incident.

All lanes have been reopened as of 9:19 a.m., according to VSP.