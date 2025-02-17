Man killed in shooting on Chalice Court in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man died in a shooting in Newport News Sunday night.

In a press release, Newport News police said officers were called to the Chalice Court for a shooting. This isn't far from Jefferson Avenue and Atkinson Boulevard.

Inside a home, police found a man who had been shot. The man later died from his injuries.

Authorities said detectives are canvassing the area and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.