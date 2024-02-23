Menchville High student has medical emergency in school, dies in hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Menchville High School student had a medical emergency while at school on Tuesday and passed away at the hospital, according to an email from Michelle Price with Newport News Public Schools.

The student was attended to by a resource officer and nurse before paramedics arrived, school officials said.

School parents were notified on Tuesday night, and clinical therapists were made available for students on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends," said Price. "The Menchville family will support them through this difficult time.

The student was not identified and the cause of the medical emergency was not provided.

There will be a candlelight vigil at Riverview Park in Newport News on Friday at 5 p.m.