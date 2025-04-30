More than 600 housing units coming to historic Newport News site

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News City Council approved to rezone a vacant lot at 350 Yorktown Road to develop new 620 housing units on the historic Endview Plantation.

At the corner of Yorktown Road at Endview Plantation the vacant lot is where a development made up of 393 single family homes and 182 townhomes will go. The site also will include nearly 32,000 square feet for commercial space and 125 acres of planned open space, including new trails that will connect to Newport News Park.

Bryan Skipworth lives near Endview and has concerns.

"It's going to be more hectic for anybody that has a business in this area, drives in this area, or who has kids in this area" said Bryan.

While some people see obstacles, the city sees opportunity for the land. Including home ownership and more people visiting Newport News.

Watch related: Newport News to take another look at Allen Iverson backed apartment development

Newport News to take another look at Allen Iverson backed apartment development

"We always knew that we wanted to develop it for some sort of residential mixed use development" said Flora Chioros, Assistant Director-Current Planning.

Flora says the property is currently owned by Newport News Economic Development Authority.

Recently, Newport News city council approved rezoning the vacant lot, which has a rich history as a national landmark dating back to the American Revolution and the Civil War.

Chioros says some parts of Endview will remain, like the burial sites when construction starts. City leaders say

the land also is occupied by the Endview House and outbuildings, which are on the National Registrar of Historic Places and will continue to be open to the public.

Families who live less than a mile from Endview say they don't want major construction making bad traffic worse.

"When you leave in the morning to go to work you sit there at that corner for 5 minutes, before you can even move out. If you had 600 more units it's going to be even worse" Skipworth added.

Watch related: Hampton Roads families, individuals struggle with housing insecurity as shelters fill up

Hampton Roads families, individuals struggle with housing insecurity as shelters fill up

"I think that it's going to be troublesome. Getting out of here in the morning, and if your evening worker like I am, it's going to be even more so" said Keith Hoff, who lives near Endview.

The city is doing a series of traffic impact analysis studies. Some recommendations include turn lanes on Jefferson avenue and Yorktown road and an additional site entrance on Crafford road.

"There's always some pain but I think the long term goal will be to ensure that the transportation aspect of it actually works" said Flora.

Developers say the project will take between seven to 10 years to complete.