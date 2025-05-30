New childcare center in Newport News provides affordable options for parents

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new center will take care of around 200 kids between the ages of six months to five years old throughout the peninsula, aiming to ease the burden of childcare for many families.

In addition, the center will also provide an opportunity for early childhood educators to train and enhance their skills.

MaRhonda Carter knows firsthand the need for affordable and quality child care. She's a mom of a 3 year-old and says she felt a lot of pressure to ensure her daughter is in good hands.

"It became a panic trying to find someone who I trusted with my child and then someone I could afford" MaRhonda said.

That's where Peake Childhood Center comes in. The nonprofit is gearing up to open their next center in Newport News, the second one on the peninsula.

"This location allows us to double the capacity that we're serving currently in the Hampton Center" said Jennifer Parish, Peake Childhood Center Executive Director.

At least 75% of Peake's families live below the federal poverty line, and the center is designed so families don't have to pay beyond their means.

"I bought my house 10 years ago so I'm in a good place in the market, but still my childcare is almost the same cost as my mortgage" Carter said.

Peake leaders say the center works with state child care subsidy and grant programs. This is how eligible families can enroll. For those who don't qualify for the state-funded programs, Peake offers a sliding scale tuition program where you don't pay more than 7% of your gross income.

With their doors opening June 4th, they're already seeing a spike in registration.

"I'm pretty sure we're going to end up with some folks from the shipyard that will have their children here" Jennifer added.

Around 37 staff members will be hired, and they're even partnering with Virginia Peninsula Community College, to help train students in early child care.