Newport News firefighter arrested for sex crimes against children

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News firefighter and medic has been arrested for sex crimes against children, according to police.

Alex Buenaga was arrested Friday, January 24 by Suffolk police. Although, the city of Newport News and police did not state what exactly Buenaga's charges are at this time, he is currently on administrative leave.

The city of Newport News says that the safety and well-being of their community is this top priority.

Watch related coverage: Man found shot in Newport News Food Lion

Man found shot in Newport News Food Lion

Police did not release anymore information about Buenaga's arrest.