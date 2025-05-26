Shooting near 27th Street leaves woman dead, police searching for suspect: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman died following a shooting in Newport News late Sunday night, police say.

Around 11:21 p.m., police responded to a shooting near 27th Street and Wickham Avenue. A woman was found suffering from "at least one" gunshot wound, according to police. She died from her injuries at the hospital.

Newport News police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

