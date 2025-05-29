Shooting on Traverse Road leaves man with life-threatening injuries: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A shooting on Traverse Road early Thursday morning has left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Newport News police.

Around 1:59 a.m., Newport News police responded to a shooting in the 0 Block of Traverse Road. There, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Newport News police.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submitting a tip online at P3tips.com.