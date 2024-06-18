Swimming advisory in effect for Huntington Park Beach in Newport News after failed water quality test

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The bacteria levels in Huntington Park Beach have exceeded the state water quality standard, causing a swimming advisory issued by the Peninsula Health District.

Beginning on Tuesday, signs will be placed along the beach alerting the public of the advisory.

The signs will read: “Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice," according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria during the swimmer season, and results will be available Wednesday as to the future status of the beach. The VDH uses indicator organisms such as enterococci, which determine the extent of fecal contamination in the water.

The presence of these organisms closely correlate to other disease-causing organisms, which can lead to an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illnesses.

If quality standards are met, health officials will remove the sign and notify the public again says the VDH.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Mary Wainwright, Environmental Health Manager of the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”