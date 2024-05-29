Swimming advisories issued in Norfolk and Hampton after fecal bacteria detected

NORFOLK, Va. — Multiple health agencies across Hampton Roads issued swimming advisories Wednesday after water testing showed elevated levels of fecal bacteria.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health issued swimming advisories for two Ocean View beaches, Captain's Quarters and 5th Bay Beach.

The Hampton Health District also issued a swimming advisory for Buckroe Beach South, located at the end of South Resort Road by the James T Wilson Fishing Pier.

Both agencies said that water testing conducted on Tuesday showed elevated levels of enterococci bacteria, exceeding the state's water quality standards.

This bacteria does not generally cause illness but studies suggest the bacteria is correlated with the presence of other disease-causing organisms, according to the agency.

Signs are posted at the two beaches alerting the public of these advisories.

The signs read: “Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice” according to the Hampton Health District.

For more information on these advisories, call the Environmental Health Division, Norfolk Department of Public Health, at (757) 683-2712.

For more information about the Virginia Department of Health's Beach Monitoring Program and to see a current swimming advisory map, you can visit the agency's website.