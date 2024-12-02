"These donations will only last a day or so," Newport News food pantry struggling to feed thousands

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In Newport News, the need for food is so great that some people have had to choose between paying their bills or feeding their family.

It's a choice one local food pantry has helped make a little easier.

Brother Tim Luken of Five Loaves Food Pantry says he's worked to send those in need home with a bag filled with food and hope.

"Every client gets a bag of produce, a bag of bread, a bag of sweets, and meat," explained Luken.

Over the last few months, those numbers have grown significantly according to Luken.

He says families whose first language is not English have nowhere else to go aside from Five Loaves where several languages are spoken.

"It's been dramatic," explained Luken. "In September we saw 10,000 families. In October, it jumped to 12,700, and in November we saw more than 14,500. The thing that has been most telling is the number of new people."

He says there are a lot of people who have a legitimate need; however, there are some people who may come into the food pantry for other reasons.

"People come here because they have a need, but there are another group of people who come because they hear the word 'free'," said Luken.

Tawana Kingsberry says she's on disability and has been blessed with help from Five Loaves.

"It supplements, because by the end of the month or mid-month, you still have more mouths to feed as well as yourself. So it's still needed," explained Kingsberry.

Through grocery store partners, the pantry is able to provide a shopping experience for individuals who don't have $200 to spend on groceries.

On Sunday, the pantry picked up two truckloads of food. More than 1,800 lbs of items like fresh produce, meat, and bread were packed. Despite all this food, Luken says it's not going to last long, because the need is so great.

"See the challenge is with this food that it's mostly fresh produce, so we can't save it to give away another day, but tomorrow we will probably get hit with 80 to 90 families which equates to 400-500 people," said Luken.

Luken believes the large sum of food he got will only last a day or so. If you're looking to give a gift this holiday season, Luken suggests giving the gift of a good meal.

"Why not this year for Christmas - be part of the solution," said Luken.