'They're growing up:' Newport News mom is excited for new school year

Newport News, Va.— The first day back to school has wrapped up for Newport News students, and thousands of students saw some changes as they came on campus today.

News 3's Kelsey Jones tagged along with a Newport News mom and her daughters to see how their first day of school went.

"I'm so excited," said Sajada Lewis, a Newport News mother.

Lewis had checked off getting her kids ready for their first day of school.

"They're growing up," said Lewis.

Jones rode along with Lewis when she she picked up her daughters from Warwick High School at the end of the first day.

"I had to take the day off," said Lewis. "I knew for the first day of school I have to make sure everything goes according to schedule."

"Do you have any back-to-school rituals that you do?" asked our News 3 reporter.

"I pray over my kids every morning," said Lewis.

Lewis is keeping these rituals the same, but what is different now are the enhanced safety measures in Newport News Public Schools, such as clear backpacks, weapon detection systems and hiring extra security officers.

Justin Fleenor/ WTKR Newport news Public Schools' first day of classes

As school let out, Lewis was one of many parents in line to pick up her daughters Destiny and Grace.

"I had a good first day, I saw a lot of people from last year," said Destiny Lewis, excited for first day of school.

Destiny is a sophomore who said she's excited to meet her new teachers and make new friends.

"For the remainder of the week, I want to make sure I find all my classes and get there on time," said Destiny. "I also want to learn my way around the school again since I haven't been there in two months."

To finish off the day, Lewis made a quick stop to reward her girls with some sweet treats. She said she choked up seeing the smiles on her daughters faces.

"Especially on my freshman daughter Grace, this is her first time in high school," said Lewis.

The first day of school is a big deal—for students and their parents.