Virginia Sec. of labor touts importance of trades during visit to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Secretary of Labor highlighted the need to get and retain people in trade jobs during a visit to Hampton Roads.

“Virginia has approximately 250,000 open jobs right now," Virginia Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said Thursday at Virginia Technical Academy.

Slater emphasized the need for the type of education the school provides. It offers programs in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, building maintenance and appliance trades.

Scripps News More high school graduates are opting out of 4-year degrees Dan Grossman

Virginia Works Commissioner Carrie Roth compared the center's impact to what she experienced during a visit to a career and technical education center in Chesterfield County.

"(The students) just engage with you and could very much explain to you why they were doing it and why it's so important," said Roth. "I think that's also what we've seen here today."

“Right now, we’re working on kind of filling in the blanks," said Coast Guard Electritian's Mate Second Class Steffany McAmis.

McAmis and Gianna Knight attended Thursday’s event at the academy. They’re both getting additional education on being an electrician beyond what the Coast Guard provides.

News Chesapeake leaders and school district advocating for new trade school building Danielle Saitta

“Electrician's Mate A School in the Coast Guard focuses on, obviously, your maritime electrical side," McAmis explained. "So what we're dong here is filling in the blanks to learn residential, industrial, and commercial."

They say it gives them peace of mind.

“With a lot of people in the military, there’s a lot of uncertainty when they get out," Knight said.

In April 2024, the veteran unemployment rate was 3.2% according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That’s up from three percent in March and 2.2% in April 2023.

Military Unique event connects local veterans and military spouses with job opportunities Blaine Stewart

“I’ve already been job searching and stuff for when I’m getting ready to get out," said Knight. "It’s been a great reassurance."

“This is going to be a huge step to give us security to get jobs as soon as we’re ready to get out," McAmis said.

Slater said the trades are one way the state can help retain service members when they get out.

“We’ve got apprenticeship programs that we can put people into, and get people into, that can actually help them get long-term careers here in the Commonwealth," said Slater.

The academy's founder, David Gillespie, said working with the military is a priority for the school.

Watch: Virginia Technical Academy Founder discusses partnering with the military

David Gillespie interview

Knight and McAmis are not from Virginia but were planning to stay after they leave the Coast Guard and said without the education they’re getting at the academy they may have chosen to go back to where they’re from.