Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia State Police said it was investigating after a fatal crash involving two vehicles on I-64 in Newport News.

Officers said the crash occurred at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, in the eastbound lanes near the 250-mile marker.

A 1998 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling east on I-64 when it was rear-ended by a 2010 Volvo XC60, Police said.

Morgan L. Johnson, 26, of Hampton died at the scene after the Silverado rolled multiple times and landed on its roof, according to police.

Police said the driver of the Volva, Gregory T Pugh Jr., 30, also of Hampton, was charged with reckless driving.

Pugh was not injured in the crash.

Virginia State Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to reach out at 757-865-0206.