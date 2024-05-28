Man charged with attempted murder after shootout with Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been charged after firing shots toward Norfolk Police officers on May 24.

Markell Taylor, 25, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder of law enforcement, two counts of possession, and use of a firearm by a convicted felon after police say he shot at officers during a foot chase.

Officers were pursuing Taylor in the 800 block of Bagnall Road Friday evening on an outstanding warrant for his arrest when he ran and fired at them, police said.

Taylor was shot by officers more than once, according to NPD, and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One officer had non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the gunfire and was treated and released from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to a release about the incident.

Taylor is still being treated at a hospital but will be taken to Norfolk City Jail and held without bail upon his release.