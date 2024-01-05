What does Newport News school safety look like a year after Richneck Elem. shooting?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — January 6 marks one year since the shooting of first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

In that year, we've learned much about what transpired that day and the aftermath: charges for the boy's mother, a $40 million lawsuit, changes in school and district leadership, and more.

Things are a lot different now than when I went to school in Newport News about a decade ago. There are metal detectors at the doors, and students now walk the halls with mandatory clear backpacks.

On the day Zwerner was shot by her student, parents flocked to the school with little information, hoping to get to their children.

"It was one of the most horrific calls that I've received," said a Richneck parent.

That call sent shock waves through the community.

Lawanda Rusk, a Richneck student's grandmother, was at the elementary school to pick up her grandkids early from school. Little did she know she was at the right place at the right time.

"She said, 'I'm shot, I'm shot, call 9-1-1,'" said Rusk, recalling finding Zwerner shot and trying to help.

"We only thought it was somewhere on her hand, but after looking further... [we found] another gunshot wound," Rusk said.

Since that day, much has changed in Newport News Schools with the aim of protecting students and staff.

The district hired 117 school security officers, 10 part time substitute officers — an increase of 45 officers over 2022 — which cost the district $6,309.361.

"Our goal is to make it difficult for people who want to bring contraband into our schools," said said Marc Stewart, NNPS executive director of crisis prevention and planning. "That's not just guns, knives and weapons, it's the vapes and drugs and things like that."

Even with these changes, some teachers believe more needs to be done.

"All of that is great, all that is good, but let's also now work on the behavioral aspect," said Dr. James Graves, a teacher and president of the Newport News Education Association. "Because that's what we need to make sure kids understand, that you can't say quote, unquote, 'I'm going to shoot you.'"

Dr. Graves believes some progress is better than none.

"We didn't have resource officers being shared with the middle schools," said Graves. "So, I see this as a work in progress for us."

The school system hopes the changes they have implemented during the past year reassure parents that their kids are safe behind the walls of every school within Newport News.

I spoke with school leaders about other safety measures they hope to employ with these funds. Here are their answers to some of my questions.

How many part-time substitute officers are there?

NNPS has 10 substitute security officers. They are called to work as needed.

Cost of the weapon detection systems and clear backpacks.

The weapons detection systems cost $2,482,525.10, and the clear backpacks for students cost about $321,365 in fall 2023.

What is your understanding now of what the protocol is when there's a suspicion that somebody has a weapon on school property?

As has been the guidance for years, if a principal or his/her designee develops reasonable suspicion that a student may have a prohibited item or evidence of a school division rule violation, he/she has the legal authority to conduct or direct a search of that student and his/her property.

In order to meet the goal of safe and orderly schools, the school board authorizes video surveillance equipment, metal detectors, weapons detection systems, vehicle searches, random searches of personal property, and drug and munitions dogs to be used to discourage students from unsafe activities and to discover potential prohibited items. Searches may be done at the direction of the principal or designee to help maintain a safe school environment.

What has changed now since the Richneck shooting a year ago?

Prior to January 2023, all middle schools and high schools had metal detectors (walk-through detectors and/or hand-held metal detector wands). Elementary school staff had access to hand-held metal detectors. The detectors were used randomly to scan students as they entered school and as they exited the school bus. Classroom safety searches were also randomly conducted.

At present, all NNPS schools have weapon detection systems. All students and visitors proceed through the detection system upon entry to school every day. The weapon detection systems are managed by School Security Officers.

There are School Security Officers (employed by Newport News Public Schools) assigned to all NNPS schools (preschool through high school).

About 400 new radios have been provided to schools for enhanced communication.

NNPS engaged an independent school security consultant to conduct school safety assessments.

With the new weapon detection systems have you caught anything minor or major?

The weapons detection systems are designed to detect guns and other weapons. Since installation, no guns have been detected.

Is a child physically searched? How do you keep Richneck from happening again?

