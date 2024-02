NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman drove a car into the front of a True Heart daycare center in Newport News on Wednesday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around noon in the 10800 block of Warwick Boulevard, but police say they have not determined the cause of the crash.

Maxwell Barrett/ WTKR

The daycare is working to reunite the children with their families.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.