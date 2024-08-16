Woman sentenced to life for murder of Granby High School student Asia Cowell

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman was sentenced to life on Friday for the murder of a Granby High School student who police say was shot to death to prevent her from testifying against her accused rapist in Newport News in 2020.

Crystal Kaiser-Albritton pleaded guilty in March to first-degree murder and a gun charge in exchange for the dismissal of five other counts.

On Friday, Kaiser-Albritton was sentenced to life on the murder charge. She was also sentenced to three years for using a firearm in committing a felony. The sentences are consecutive, meaning if she were ever released from her life sentence, she would still have to serve three years for the gun charge.

Kaiser-Albritton’s sentence comes nearly four years after police say 17-year-old Asia Cowell was kidnapped in Norfolk and killed in Newport News.

Kaiser-Albritton is one of three suspects who police accuse of killing Asia to keep her from testifying against her accused rapist.

Court documents state Asia was lured into a Norfolk home under the impression that she’d be providing hair styling services to a woman who reached out to her on Instagram. That woman was Kaiser-Albritton, documents state.

Once Asia was inside the home, court documents say Kaiser-Albritton and the two other suspects—her husband Devin Albritton and a woman named Dazha Feaster—kidnapped her. Feaster's brother is the man Asia was set to testify against before her death.

The three suspects then drove Asia to a wooded area in Newport News, where Kaiser-Albritton shot her in the back of the head, documents say. A couple weeks later, police found Asia’s body.

Devin Albritton is scheduled to be sentenced on September 6. Dezah Feaster is scheduled for a plea October 30.

Feaster’s brother, who Asia was scheduled to testify against, has been cleared of wrongdoing in connection to her death.