1 adult, 1 child injured in overnight fire at Norfolk townhouse

NORFOLK, Va. — An adult and a child were injured after a fire broke out inside their Norfolk townhouse on Tuesday.

The fire happened at a home on Edward Street. That’s near the Dollar Tree on N. Military Highway.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue

Fire officials say they were made aware of the fire around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26. Crews began attacking the fire, and it was extinguished about an hour later, officials added.

The fire left an adult and a child without a home, officials say. They were both taken to a hospital to get treated for minor injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. Norfolk Fire-Rescue says they’re investigating.

