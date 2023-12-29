14-year-old boy shot on the Tide light rail; Norfolk PD arrest 2 teen suspects

NORFOLK, Va. — Two teens are facing charges after a 14-year-old was found on the Tide light rail with a gunshot wound, according to Norfolk police.

Police say they were flagged down by an HRT Light Rail driver on Thursday around 10:40 p.m. This was in the 100 block of Bank St., according to police.



Officers say they found a 14-year-old boy on the Light Rail who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and they say he’s expected to recover.

Less than an hour later, around 11:15 p.m., police say they arrested two teen males: a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old. They were arrested in the 500 block of Tidewater Dr., police say.

Police told News 3 that the 14-year-old was on the train when he was shot, but the suspects were never on the train.

The two teens face the following charges, according to police: malicious wounding, use of firearm, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

