2 major events, 1 weekend: Norfolk plans Sail 250, Juneteenth

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is preparing to welcome the world this summer.

Sail 250, a global maritime celebration tied to America’s 250th anniversary, is set to run June 19 through June 23 at Town Point Park — bringing dozens of international ships and thousands of visitors to the waterfront.

But the timing is drawing concern.

The event overlaps with Juneteenth — the federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States — prompting questions about whether the significance of that day could be overshadowed.

Even city leaders have acknowledged that possibility.

During a recent work session, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said Juneteenth could “get swallowed up” by the larger maritime festivities.

For Bilal Muhammad, that concern is about more than just scheduling.

“Juneteenth and the harbor fest is two different events,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad helps organize an annual Juneteenth parade in Diggs Town — now in its fourth year — centered on history, education and community engagement. He said combining or shifting the focus away from neighborhood-based celebrations risks losing something important.

“But we have to look at the substance behind this don’t pull something away from a community that is very valuable to the community,” Muhammad said. “Look at those that have to grow up behind us we are putting this event in the Diggs Town community because we want the children to be successful and when they can appreciate something so educational right there in their heart of this town.”

He said the goal of the parade is not just celebration, but education — especially for younger generations.

“You’d be surprised how many African Americans don’t even know the history behind Juneteenth Celebration,” Muhammad said. “So we decided to bring the Juneteenth into the community.”

At the same time, Muhammad said he supports the city’s broader efforts to invest in Juneteenth.

“I commend the city manager department and implementing that we have been approached with that we commend them,” he said. “That’s needed. More resources is needed.”

City leaders say their goal is not to overshadow Juneteenth — but to elevate it.

Deputy City Manager Lavoris Pace said planning for this moment has been years in the making, with a focus on making Juneteenth a central part of the weekend.

“Juneteenth has to have some prominence,” Pace said. “We wanted to leverage all of this with Juneteenth.”

Pace described the holiday as an opportunity to both honor history and bring the community together.

“It’s all about unity. It’s all about a celebration to commemorate the things that happened, not that we are ever going to get beyond our history,” Pace said. “We shouldn’t get beyond we should reverence our history, and this is an opportunity to bring it full circle and celebrate all a multicultural celebration in downtown Norfolk.”

The city’s Juneteenth programming will take place June 19 at Town Point Park, featuring a parade of sail, multiple stages of entertainment, fireworks and performances from artists including Patti LaBelle and Sister Sledge.

Pace said officials were intentional about keeping Juneteenth on its actual date — even with other major events happening at the same time.

“We did not want to move Juneteenth off of the actual federal holiday,” Pace said.

He also addressed concerns directly, saying the city has worked to ensure the celebration stands on its own.

“It will not be overshadowed,” Pace said. “We’ve planned this strategically to give it a boost.”

In addition to downtown events, the city is offering grants for civic leagues, nonprofits and community groups to host their own Juneteenth celebrations across Norfolk.

“If you decide that you want to do something in your neighborhood to celebrate Juneteenth, there are grants that you can apply for,” Pace said.

Muhammad said those efforts are appreciated — and could help grow local celebrations.

“I think it is going to help promote it better, because we’ll have more resources,” he said.

Still, he believes there is value in keeping Juneteenth rooted in the communities where it has been built.

“Let us enjoy it in the heart of Norfolk in the African American community,” Muhammad said. “Don’t make this day commercialized.”

As Norfolk prepares for a global spotlight, the conversation continues.

Both sides say they want to honor Juneteenth — the question now is how to do that while balancing growth, visibility and history.

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