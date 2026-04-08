Person seriously hurt after Norfolk apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. — One person was seriously hurt after a fire at the Woodcreek Apartments on Wednesday morning, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to 9600 Chesapeake Blvd at around 6:00 a.m. Units found heavy smoke inside the apartment and extinguished a fire in the kitchen. An adult was rescued from the apartment and taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other apartments were affected and there were no other injuries according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Norfolk Fire Marshals are investigating the fire.