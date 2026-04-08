Norfolk brewery crafts success despite industry dips, wins Small Business of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk brewery is celebrating a local honor as it looks to the future.

Hampton Roads Chamber recently named COVA Brewing Company in East Ocean View as its Norfolk Small Business of the Year. The award comes on the heels of several high-profile brewery closures across the region and nationwide.

“We’re just thrilled and humbled by the selection," said co-owner Scott Bateman on Wednesday.

COVA opened on Shore Drive in 2020 at the site of a former garage – offering a wall of craft beers brewed on site and a bar serving coffee and baked goods. The concept came together when two Ocean View couples — Scott and Susan Bateman and Phil and Karla Smith — were introduced by mutual friends.

“Some of us had an idea of opening a brewery in Ocean View," recalled Bateman.

“And some of us had an idea of opening a coffee shop in Ocean View," Karla Smith replied.

And so they tell News 3 they combined the ideas. Getting the business off the ground during the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't easy.

Smith recalls the early months when the couples relied on their children to work as employees and couldn't promise them a paycheck in the beginning. But success and revenue soon came.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

“We love this area of Ocean View and we feel like we wanted to bring something really special and involve the community. They have a place to come," said Smith.

As the brewery has grown, the owners have enhanced the outdoor seating and expanded the main building using large temporary tents. Most recently, they've added turf to a large beer garden out back. News 3 is told the plan is to add more, along with additional playground equipment.

As COVA continues to see growth and expansion, the brewery industry appears to be contracting across the country.

According to the Brewers Association’s “Year in Beer” 2025, craft volume dropped five percent in the first half of last year, following a four percent drop in 2024. The publication says the drop likely continued through the end of the year with the association counting 434 brewery closures across the country in 2025.

Last year alone, Norfolk lost several breweries: The controversial Armed Forces Brewing in the Railroad District, Smartmouth closed its Chelsea location (its Virginia Beach location remains open) and the owners of Ocean View’s Bold Mariner announced their intention to close.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

COVA's owners believe their success boils down to a few things: award-winning beer and a concept — combining a brewery and coffee shop — that keeps revenue coming in. But they no continued success is not guaranteed.

“We’re always looking at what should we be doing, what’s next and we’re always adding different products and different things to keep up with the times," said Smith.

COVA is also expected to build its presence just outside Ocean View.

Last year, Norfolk International Airport announced the brewery would be on the list of local brands to open up inside the Departures Terminal as the airport revamps its concessions program.

Then last month came the Small Business of the Year award from Hampton Roads Chamber. It will receive the award during an event in May.

“God is good and we have had great success because our customers appreciate what we offer here," said Bateman. "We strive every day to make sure our customers have a great experience.”

Small Businesses of the Year in other area cities include:

Chesapeake – Southside BBQ & Catering

Peninsula – Deyong’s Boots

Portsmouth – Lusso Suites

Suffolk – Suffolk Sales and Service/Suffolk Chemical Co./Suffolk Solutions

Virginia Beach – Adele Diamond

Western Hampton Roads – Summerwind Vineyard (Smithfield)

Veteran & Military Spouse Owned Business: Pinup Coffee Co.

Top to Watch Businesses – Holy Cannoli, North Point Homecare, Road Striping Services

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