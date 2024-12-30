3 teens arrested after officers find 15-year-old shot, injured in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Two 18-year-olds and one 16-year-old are facing charges in connection to a shooting that left a teen injured Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Lincoln Street, which is next to the Young Terrace Neighborhood. However, the initial call came about a block away in the 700 block of Church Street.

Police say around 7 p.m., officers found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

After investigating, police say they arrested and charged Payton Taggart and Elijah Green, both 18, and a 16-year-old boy. They did not share the charges the three are facing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.