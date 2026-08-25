$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of Ghent murder suspect

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering an award for information leading to the arrest of a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly domestic-related shooting in Ghent.

Skyler Ray Brock of Seaford has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the U.S.M.S.

Officials previously described Brock as being 5' 6" tall and weighing around 115 pounds.

Officers were called to Colley Avenue near Spotswood Avenue around 8:10 p.m. on Aug. 12 for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Tony Camarillo suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Camarillo was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Watch previous coverage: Victim killed in Ghent shooting was Norfolk filmmaker on his way to premiere his short film at Naro theater

Victim killed in Ghent shooting was Norfolk filmmaker on his way to premiere his short film at Naro theater

On the morning following the shooting, a shelter-in-place was issued for Seaford while law enforcement investigated the area. The shelter-in-place was later lifted, though investigators said at the time they believed Brock to still be in the Seaford area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332), or USMSTips@usdoj.gov.

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