Arrest made in 2021 Norfolk house fire that killed 69-year-old woman: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police detectives and fire investigators made an arrest in the 2021 arson case that killed a 69-year-old woman, according to Norfolk police.

On Aug. 12, 2021, officials responded to a home in the 3500 block of Somme Avenue on the report of a house fire. First responders found Leslie Vaughn dead once the fire was put out, officials say.

Investigators later determined the fire was set intentionally due to gasoline found around the scene. Surveillance footage also showed an unknown man using a gas can shortly before the fire started, according to Norfolk police.

The case remained active for years until earlier this month.

On Jan. 7, a grand jury indicted 67-year-old Norfolk man Terry T. Lawson on charges of arson, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Norfolk Police Fugitive Unit and Special Operations Team, officials say.

Lawson is currently being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail.