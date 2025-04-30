Body found in car near NSU student housing

NORFOLK, Va. — A dead body was found in a car on Norfolk State University's campus around midnight Wednesday, according to police.

Norfolk police were asked to assist NSU police when they discovered a car with an unresponsive person inside. Police say they found the car on campus at 2601 Corprew Avenue. That's near a student housing center called Spartan Suites.

Once first responders arrived, the person was pronounced dead, according to police.

The person is not an NSU student, Norfolk police confirmed.

Police say they aren't sure how the person died. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

