City council vote will decide the future of Armed Forces Brewing Co. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A brewing company’s plans to open a location in Norfolk have garnered controversy. Today, a vote will decide whether or not the company can move forward with its plans for a brewery.

In July, Governor Youngkin announced that the Armed Forces Brewing Company will establish its headquarters and first brewing facility in Norfolk. The business – which describes itself as a “military tribute craft brewing company" - plans to open a location in the Ghent area of the city, where O’Connor Brewing Company used to operate.

However, since the Governor’s announcement, concerned residents have criticized the company’s ownership, saying its leadership doesn’t reflect the U.S. military’s diversity.

Those against the brewery opening a spot in Ghent also took issue with comments made by retired Navy SEAL Robert O’Neil – a shareholder in the company. A tweet in which O’Neil criticizes the Navy for using a drag queen as a recruiter drew backlash, with many saying his views are anti-LGBTQ.

The company’s CEO, Alan Beal, has defended the brewery’s values in response to the opposition. He told us that he hopes he's able to brew beer for the military community and create jobs for veterans.

At a planning commission meeting last month, people spoke for and against the company opening a spot in Ghent. However, those against the idea outnumbered those in favor, and commissioners are recommending that the city should deny the business the conditional use permits it’s applying for.

City council will make a decision on the conditional use permits when it meets today. We will have a crew covering the vote.

