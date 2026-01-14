Five people displaced, three pets dead after fire on Debree Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — Five people are displaced and three pets are dead after a fire on Debree Avenue, according to Norfolk fire officials.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue arrived at 2715 Debree Ave. around 8 p.m. to find a two-story apartment building on fire, along with sparking electric wires around the back. A neighboring home was damaged from the fire, but it did not spread further, officials say.

Dominion Power secured the live wires on arrival, and the fire was put out shortly after.

Two of the four affected apartments were vacant, leaving five adults displaced. No injuries were reported, but two cats and one bunny rescued from the fire did not survive, according to Norfolk-Fire Rescue.

The displaced residents are receiving help from the American Red Cross.