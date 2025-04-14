Freemason Abbey Restaurant in downtown Norfolk closed for 'foreseeable future'

NORFOLK, Va. — The iconic downtown Norfolk restaurant Freemason Abbey said in a Facebook post Sunday it will be closed for the "foreseeable future."

The restaurant posted Sunday morning in a post in all caps that the closure was due to "structural maintenance," but did not elaborate.

By Monday morning, hundreds of users reacted and commented on the post discussing their favorite dishes, memories, and offering well wishes during the repairs.

Freemason Abbey was built as a church in 1873, and then was used from 1948 to 1987 as a meeting hall for the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, according to its website. The restaurant, located at the corner of Freemason and Boush, opened in 1989.

WTKR News 3 has reached out to the owners for more information.