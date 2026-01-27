Freezing temperatures put Hampton Roads pipes to the test as plumber sees surge in emergency calls

NORFOLK, Va. — Freezing temperatures across Hampton Roads are putting local homes to the test, and for area plumbers, it's been a busy stretch with pipes freezing and bursting throughout the region.

One local expert says many of these emergencies could have been prevented with a few simple steps.

When temperatures drop below freezing, even a small section of exposed pipe can turn into a big problem for families across local neighborhoods.

Daron Kennedy owns Kennedy Plumbing in Hampton Roads and says most of the calls he's getting from homeowners right now have one thing in common.

"In the last month, I've had five crawlspace frozen pipe calls," Kennedy said.

Many of those pipes in community homes were never protected from the cold in the first place.

"And every pipe has never been insulated," Kennedy said.

Kennedy says residents should pay close attention to where their water lines are located throughout their homes.

"If you got any water line within 18 inches of an outside wall it has to be insulated," Kennedy said.

For Hampton Roads families, insulation and shutting down unused lines can make the difference between a quiet winter night and a flooded crawlspace.

"Insulating is your best friend and if that doesn't work hose bibs," Kennedy said.

For pipes that aren't being used at all in local homes, Kennedy says winterizing is key.

"Winterization of stuff not being used that the sure-fire way to not have a burst pipe," Kennedy said.

With more cold nights ahead for the area, he says a little preparation now can save families from costly repairs later.

Kennedy says if you're unsure whether your pipes are insulated properly, it's better to check now than wait for a burst later.