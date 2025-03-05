Heavy fire scorches the outside of Broadway Nightclub

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire ignited at the Broadway Nightclub early Wednesday morning, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Around 2:44 a.m., Norfolk police reported a fire at the nightclub located on E Virginia Beach Boulevard. Norfolk Fire-Rescue says they found a heavy fire burning behind the building upon arrival.

A second alarm was called immediately, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. The fire did not spread to the building's interior. The blaze was under control by 3:19 a.m.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue did not report any civilian or firefighter injuries.

Norfolk Fire Marshals are now investigating the cause of this fire.