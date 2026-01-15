Judy Boone's family offering $25k reward for info related to her shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The family of Judy Boone, the well-known realtor who was shot on New Year's Eve, is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.

Boone, a real-estate broker in Norfolk, was shot in her home on East Ocean View Avenue just before midnight on New Year's Eve. She was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening wound and is still recovering.

The Boone family put out a statement that reads:

The Boone family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of concern and support following the shooting of well-known Ocean View resident and real estate broker, Judy Boone, on New Year’s Eve. Judy was struck by gunfire inside her home on East Ocean View Avenue around 11:55 p.m. and sustained a non–life-threatening wound. She was promptly hospitalized and extends her heartfelt gratitude to Norfolk Fire and Rescue personnel and her medical team for their swift, professional care.

Judy is responding well to treatment and is currently in recovery. She thanks everyone for their kind wishes, thoughtful prayers, and continued support during this challenging time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police at 757-664-7032, the Norfolk crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.