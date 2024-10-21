Man found shot to death near Booker T. Washington High School identified by police

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was found shot and killed in Norfolk Sunday night has been identified by police.

The man, who died at the scene, has been identified by police as James E. Lindsey III, 40, from Norfolk.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue, near Park Avenue and Virginia Beach Boulevard. That's in a neighborhood near Booker T. Washington High School.

Police say when they arrived, they found Lindsey III suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide. They have not named any suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.