Mother of former William & Mary football player shot, killed in 2019 still looking for justice

NORFOLK, Va. — A mother is hoping to get justice for her son this week after he was shot in Norfolk more than five years ago.

Back in 2019 Nate Evans, a football player for William & Mary was shot and killed near Old Dominion University's campus in what investigators claim was a drug deal gone bad.

One of the men charged with killing Evans has his trial on Tuesday.

"I knew something was wrong, but I never imagined this," Brandi Evans, Nate's mom said.

Evans said her worst nightmare came true in March of 2019 when Hanover County Deputies came to her door with the news that her son was killed.

"Honestly, I didn't believe it, I just kept saying it can't be him like you guys have it all wrong," Brandi said.

Nate was a sophomore at W&M and played as a running back for the football team.

Evans said her son loved art, had dreams of joining the NFL and always looked to motivate others.

"Nathan's presence would just change everything, it was like he could fill this empty cup that was in you and it was overflowing, and you could live like that," Evans said. "You could feel it out for the rest of the week and be like okay I got this."

Evans said while her son was always positive, he had his struggles.

On March 21, 2019, Nate allegedly went to sell marijuana to someone he knew near ODU.

That person stole it and when Nate chased after him, Brandi said her son was shot four times.

"You know one [shot] hit his heart, it's like the best part of him," Brandi said. "They took out the best part of him."

Nate died that night and a few days later Kri'Shawn Beamon was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Four years later a second man, Keith Bryant Jr. was also charged with Nate's death.

Brandi said she wished her son wasn't there that night, and it was a mistake in judgment, but not one that should have cost Nate his life.

"I'm hoping that the person that killed my son and by default killed me will be punished," Brandi said.

Bryant is set to have his trial in Norfolk beginning 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.