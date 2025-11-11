New Larchmont trailhead connects 28 Norfolk neighborhoods to Elizabeth River

NORFOLK, Va. — Neighbors and city leaders cut the ribbon Tuesday on the new Larchmont Library Trailhead, marking another milestone for the Elizabeth River Trail and its growing network that now links 28 Norfolk neighborhoods along the waterfront.

The celebration drew members of the Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League, trail advocates, and families who gathered outside the Larchmont Library to watch the ribbon cutting and explore the new additions — a kayak launch, natural play areas, and new spaces designed for walkers, cyclists, and families to enjoy the Elizabeth River.

For longtime resident Jimmy Entas, known around town as “Citizen Jimmy,” the moment was worth the wait.

“I love it. Not only the trailhead itself, but I also kayak,” Entas said. “And I’m really excited about the kayak launch—it’s going to be over here behind the library.”

Entas, who’s lived in Norfolk since 1993, said the trail helps residents safely experience the city’s waterfront.

“It’s a beautiful trail along all of Norfolk’s beautiful waterways,” he said. “It connects all the way down to Norfolk State, along downtown, through Plum Point Park, through ODU and on up to Lochhaven—and we’re right along incredible river views.”

City leaders joined residents for the dedication, highlighting how the trail system is designed to connect neighborhoods and improve waterfront access.

Kendra Greene, executive director of the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation, said the 10½-mile urban trail now links nearly 30 neighborhoods from Norfolk State University to the Port of Virginia along Hampton Boulevard.

“So the Elizabeth River Trail is 10 and a half miles, and it runs along the river, starting from Norfolk State and going all the way to the Port of Virginia down Hampton Boulevard… we connect 28 neighborhoods within a five-minute walk of the trail,” Greene said.

Greene said the Larchmont Library Trailhead was supported by a $405,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation — the largest single grant the foundation has awarded — along with community donations that funded benches, signage, and other amenities.

The new space includes ADA-accessible picnic tables, interpretive signs about Norfolk’s first watershed restoration project, and new porous materials designed to absorb tidal flooding.

For Michael Crockett, president of the Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League, the ribbon cutting was more than a local improvement — it was a symbol of unity.

“In a world where the evening news is depressing, it is so awesome to see so many people turn out because this is all about community,” Crockett said. “Norfolk has doubled down on community with projects like this.”

Crockett said the Elizabeth River Trail now serves as a literal and figurative bridge through the city.

“I think we’re all connected,” he said. “This is what Norfolk is all about.”

As an Elizabeth River Trail ambassador, Entas said the trail also offers something Norfolk streets often don’t: safety.

“Trail is absolutely safe,” he said. I ride around just making sure there’s not a problem… it’s safe. It’s one of the safest places in Norfolk.”

The new trailhead will serve as the northernmost gateway to the Elizabeth River Trail, connecting neighborhoods such as Larchmont, Lochhaven, Lambert’s Point, Ghent, and Harbor Park — and giving residents one more reason to step outside and enjoy the city’s natural beauty.