New ‘PetRadar’ website helps return 3 missing pets to their Norfolk homes

NORFOLK, Va. — A new online service that allows pet owners to report their missing furry friends has launched in Norfolk.

A release from “PetRadar” says users can sign up online to provide information about their missing pet.

With the free version, you’ll get your pet listed on PetRadar’s website, a printable poster and personal online support, according to their website.

With the paid version, PetRader puts out ads on social media to over 4,000 neighbors who live about a half-mile away. The ads include the pet’s name, picture and last known location, helping neighbors easily identify any lost pets.

PetRadar

So far, of the five pets in Norfolk who’ve been reported missing on PetRadar, three have already been found, the release says.

Nationally, the service has a strong track record of reuniting furry friends with their owners: more than 12,000 missing pets have been found via PetRadar, the release says.

“Branching out is a new and exciting challenge, and we’re thrilled to be able to help the pet parents of Norfolk!” says David Olthaar, PetSmart’s founder.

