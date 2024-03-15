Watch Now
Norfolk City Jail responds to bacterial meningitis scare

Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 12:53:07-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office said in a statement that an inmate at Norfolk City Jail tested positive for bacterial meningitis on Friday, March 8.

The inmate was booked in the Norfolk City Jail a week prior and was placed in a cell block with other inmates.

After testing positive, the inmate was not returned to the jail.

Staff said they took immediate action by initiating quarantine protocol and giving antibiotics to those who came in contact with the inmate.

Bacterial meningitis is contagious and Virginia Health officials have been responding to a statewide disease outbreak since June 2022.

On Monday, Francis Asbury Elementary School families were informed that a student died from meningitis.

