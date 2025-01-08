Norfolk grandmother denied bond in infant death case

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman charged with second-degree murder in the death of her granddaughter last year was denied bond on Wednesday.

Alvetta Haskins, 50, was arrested in January in connection to the death of her 3-month-old granddaughter in April 2024.

Court documents say the infant died of an overdose on anti-psychotic medication prescribed to Haskins.

The judge who revoked Haskins' bond had expressed concern about the allegations and her criminal history.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive infant in April. First responders took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The baby's cause of death was initially undetermined, but medical examiners later ruled the death as a homicide, according to police; Haskins was then taken into custody on Jan. 1, 2025.

Court documents say Haskins' preliminary hearing is set for March.